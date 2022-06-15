BTS label clarifies group’s status following reports of ‘hiatus’

The entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS has clarified the group’s “hiatus” comments.

The seven-member group with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite” talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday (14 June), which was released as part of FESTA, an annual celebration held around the anniversary of the boy band’s debut.

In the video, band member Suga was filmed telling fans: “We’re going into a hiatus now. Should we talk about why we’re not doing the FESTA or making content?”

The group spoke in Korean, and the word “hiatus” was used on English subtitles included on the video.

Now, Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS, has said that the group is “not taking a hiatus” in a follow-up statement to the group’s video.

Hybe’s statement read: “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.”

During the video, BTS members – J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin – each opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists within the K-pop genre. They also discussed having to deal with the pandemic interrupting their touring plans and music releases.

RM said that the group had “definitely changed” in recent years, and that the band members “didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.” Some of the members appeared to be crying during the conversation.

Meanwhile, V recalled a conversation he had with J-Hope, in which they discussed how working on solo projects would improve their “synergy” as a band. Suga expressed an interest in trying out new genres.

However, in a message of hope for their loyal BTS Army (as the group’s fans are collectively known), Jungkook said: “We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”

No details about future BTS collaborations or their solo projects were announced on Tuesday, or in the follow-up statement from Hybe.

BTS deliver opening remarks on Asian hate crime at White House briefing (Evan Vucci/AP)

The group recently went to the White House to discuss with US president Joe Biden ways to curb violence against Asian Americans.

In September 2021, the K-pop superstars gave a speech and a special performance of their single “Permission to dance” at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

BTS appeared in the General Assembly hall to help promote UN goals for 2030, which include ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet, and achieving gender equality.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

