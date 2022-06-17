BTS Jungkook Collabs With Charlie Puth On 'Left And Right'; Announcement Video Leaves Army Animated – Watch

Ever since South Korean K-pop group BTS announced their plans to focus more on their solo projects, the Army has been going through a roller coaster of emotions. But with Jungkook recently confirming that the group will continue to film for ‘Run BTS’ during their time off, they have been looking at the positive side. And just a few hours after his live session on V Live App with the Army, Jungkook has dropped a teaser of his collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Taking to Instagram, Puth shared a video of Jungkook and himself jamming over their upcoming track ‘Left and Right’. In the video, Puth asked Jungkook “Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing memories follow me left and right?” to which the latter replied, “sure, that’s easy, do you mean like this?” while repeating the line. The entertaining video featuring the two popular artists didn’t take much time to go viral.

While J-Hope is reported to be the first BTS member to come out with a solo track first, Jungkook’s collab with Puth seems to have left the Army animated as well. Check out their reactions here:

I’M SO EXCITED AAAAAA LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING#JungkookxCharliePuth pic.twitter.com/o1EULEfFlm — 𝐑⁷ 아포방포 (@thrbtstwt) June 17, 2022

I can’t wait to hear this whole song!!!😍🔥♥️ — Lauren (@lauren_j90) June 17, 2022

Gooo charlieeee 💜🤧🤧 thank you ✨💜 with Jk i’m cry — Emy 🤍🍪 ApoBangpo 🤞🏻 (@Emy_d_angel) June 17, 2022

Talking about BTS, the K-pop group announced their decision to focus on solo projects during their Festa Dinner video which featured all the members of the group (RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin and Jimin). “After releasing ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off,” BTS leader RM said during the Festa Dinner.

