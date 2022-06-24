BTS' Jungkook And Charlie Puth's New Song 'Left And Right' Is Already A Hit And These BTS Army Tweets Are Proof

The wait for BTS member Jungkook and pop sensation Charlie Puth’s collab ‘Left and Right’ song is finally over. While music lovers all across the globe were eagerly waiting for the two artists to team up once again (after ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’), they have finally dropped the music video of their new track ‘Left and Right’.

While the youngest member (Jungkook) of the popular K-pop group lends his voice to the soothing lyrics of ‘Left and Right’, Puth continues to excel in his pop elements. And the outcome of the two talented artists collab is nothing short of brilliance. And with lyrics like ‘Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/You take over every corner of my mind’ winning over the audience, its impossible to miss the newly released track. Here’s the MV of ‘Left and Right’:

Within no time, Kookie and Puth’s collaborative track ‘Left and Right’ was trending on social media as it instantly received stamp of approval from the Army and other music enthusiasts. Check out their reactions here:

LETS GOOOO OMGGGGGGG ITS A HIT OMGGGG AHAAHAAHAHAHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/kkHdIjcXq1 — Lucien⁷ (@userborahae) June 24, 2022

“Left and Right” MV by Charlie Puth feat Jungkook has surpassed 3M views on YouTube in 3 hours! Please Keep Streaming!!! #LeftandRight by #CharliePuth ft #Jungkook @BTS_twt @charlieputh pic.twitter.com/eFgmVmBJlc — JKnation (@JKnation97) June 24, 2022

Talking about BTS’ hiatus, Jungkook, in a recent live session, had clarified that they would continue to film ‘Run BTS’ while focusing on their respective solo careers. Read more about it here.

The popular K-pop group comprising of RM, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and Jimin, announced that they would be focusing on solo projects during the Festa Dinner which aired on YouTube earlier this month. Talking about their decision, leader RM said, “After releasing ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”

Cover Image: Twitter

