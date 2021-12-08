BTS Jin's 'Super Tuna' Bollywood Version Featuring Ranveer Singh Takes Over The Internet By Storm

South Korean K-pop group BTS, who enjoyed an eventful and successful year, recently announced that they’re going on an official vacation to enjoy ‘ordinary and free, everyday lives’. While many BTS fans reacted to the news appreciating their decision, BTS Army still hasn’t got over BTS member Jin’s recently dropped bop. The popular singer, who recently celebrated his birthday, released the short music-dance clip titled ‘Super Tuna’ for his fans, who showered him with adorable birthday wishes. But it looks like the desi-version of ‘Super Tuna’ featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has caught everyone’s attention.

Known for their creativity, the BTS Army collaborated Jin’s ‘Super Tuna’ music with Ranveer’s ‘Tattad Tattad’ video, and the outcome left everyone impressed. While the actors’ moves from ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ track are in perfect sync with Jin’s K-pop music, BTS Army has flooded the internet expressing their excitement. Check out their reactions here:

To whoever made this, I LOVE YOUR SEXY BRAIN 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/OqIaQ1OWaR — Amara Ferdous (HAPPY JIN DAY🦊🌙) (@amara_ferdous) December 5, 2021

@btsvotingorg another masterpiece to use as motivation 🤩 — Tanniesrluv⁷|TAE OST (@Innerpersona7) December 5, 2021

Ohh god this is hilarious 😆 loved it❤️

Editing is soo good ya…😁 — Charu Sharma (@charu8296) December 6, 2021

Gosh this is so good 😩😂💜 — Charu Sethi (@Charu_Sethi10) December 5, 2021

The K-pop group which comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dropped a new version of their most-loved track ‘Butter’. The Holiday Remix version dropped just in time for the holiday season, just days before BTS announced their first official break. The septet, who returned on the stage after almost two years and performed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, had recently announced that they will be performing live in Seoul next year in March.

BTS, who dominated the 2021 American Music Awards and bagged the prestigious Artist of the Year award, has also received a nod for the Grammy’s in the Best Pop Duo/Group category along with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Doja Cat and SZA & Coldplay. And the prestigious 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, next year in LA.

