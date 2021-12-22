BTS Jamming To Nora Fatehi's 'Kamariya' Is The Latest Viral Edit That Has ARMYs In Splits: Watch

When it comes to BTS and Bollywood mash-ups, the possibilities are endless. Videos of the Bangtan Boys grooving to the tunes of a desi track surface every now and then. When edited and synced to perfection, they make for a silly yet fun source of entertainment. These usually feature BTS members – RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoon-gi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) placed in the most random music tracks. Recently, a fan-edited video of them has emerged and in it, they can be seen dancing to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Kamariya’ which was featured in the Bollywood movie Stree (2018).

BTS music videos choreographies are great in general. But if you ask fans, their unchoreographed, behind the scenes dances are equally good. There have been quite a few cross-cultural edits on the K-pop group dancing in and out of their official MVs and some of them test the limits of just how songs work with it. In a now-viral edit, a fan synced a bunch of videos to Kamariya. The result is hilarious.

Weirdly, it works.

This isn’t the first time a fan edit has gone viral. Just recently, a video of BTS dancing to the new version of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ featuring Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar was doing the rounds of the internet.

In case you missed it check it out here: BTS X Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Edited Video Goes Viral On The Internet; ARMY Reacts

BTS members are currently on their second extended leave to spend the holidays with their close friends and family. On the work front, the band has also announced an upcoming concert in Seoul in March 2022. They are also preparing for their new album.

SEE ALSO: Popular Artists On Twitter: K-pop Group BTS Continues To Dominate, Indian Artists A.R. Rahman And Others Follow

Cover image: Twitter, YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS Jamming To Nora Fatehi's 'Kamariya' Is The Latest Viral Edit That Has ARMYs In Splits: Watch