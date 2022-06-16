'BTS Is Forever': Jungkook Clarifies Stance On BTS' Future And Hiatus Reports, Army Erupts With Excitement

K-pop group BTS recently announced that they will be more focused on their solo projects and career. While the announcement shocked the global music industry, BTS Army was quick to raise their concern on social media as the news left them devasted. And amid all the chaos, several reports of ‘hiatus’ and ‘disbandment’ related to the group started making rounds on the internet.

Reacting to these reports, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook in a recent live session on V Live App set the record straight by clarifying the fact that solo projects didn’t mean that the group won’t function as a team altogether. Apart from reiterating the fact that the K-pop group isn’t disbanding, but Jungkook also confirmed that they will continue to film their popular web series ‘Run BTS’.

🐰: we’re not disbanding! (laughs) we’re not going on hiatus! we’ll be filming run bts. and the members, each of us felt, and i think it’s the same for you, but we felt tired and felt like we were standing still in the same place. it’s just a time for us to recharge — 남무행알⁷ (@odetonamu) June 15, 2022

Jungkook’s comments not only marked the end of all the rumours that were making rounds on the internet but also allowed BTS Army to take a sigh of relief. Check out their reactions to Jungkook’s recent remarks here:

Guys…more RUN BTS on the way! The little one confirmed so relax it’ll be fine 🤗 — 00_Thoughts⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@00_Thoughts0) June 15, 2022

hey, army! don’t be sad, they’re not on hiatus. Hybe confirmed it, they’re just focusing on their own track now as an artist but still be doing activities as a group. it’s a total win for both, right? we’ll be having 7 powerful albums as well as run bts and other group act, soon. — bevv⁷ (@moochiimmy_) June 14, 2022

Jungkook just confirmed they are not stopping as a band. They will keep doing collective content like RUN BTS! Everything is okay — barb⁷ (@bubsarmy) June 15, 2022

Earlier this week, BTS dropped a video of their Festa Dinner along with the news of them focusing on their solo projects. Talking about their decision, BTS leader RM said, “I feel lost. After releasing ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off,” in the video while other members (J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin and Jimin) also joined him.

