BTS Army Slams Magazine For Cropping Out Jungkook From A Group Picture, 'BTS Is 7' Trends On Twitter

South Korean music group BTS has not only dominated 2021 but at the same time also consolidated their position as top contenders for prestigious awards in the world of entertainment. And with the septet already bagging four top honours at the recently held 2021 MTV EMA in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, BTS is expected to extend their awards tally in the coming days. But looks like the BTS Army isn’t quite happy as a magazine recently cropped out Jungkook, BTS youngest member, from their article cover image.

While the article talked about BTS’ dominance at 2021 MTV EMA, the renowned magazine ended up cropping Jungkook from their article cover. But BTS Army was quick to point out the error and within no time ‘BTS Is 7’ started trending on the internet as fans schooled the magazine. While the BTS Army felt quite disrespected with the omission of Jungkook, they even urged the magazine to fix the issue quickly. Check out a few reactions here:

Forbes Respect Jungkook

BTS is 7, how dare you all post a picture in which of golden maknae, Record breaker King Jungkook is croped… Repost the right picture pic.twitter.com/CbRnZsn3Fa — BTS_ArmyForever_ (@Iqrakha49637877) November 15, 2021

Fix it quickly @Forbes

Jungkook of BTS is missing. BTS IS 7

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/VZJycwn6VE — Liya⁷⚓ @W00Y0cx voting acc (@bangteezcx) November 15, 2021

What’s wrong with you @Forbes

Where is Jungkook??

Fix it as soon as fast

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK

BTS IS 7 pic.twitter.com/vyJXStuOHB — BTS ARMY GIRL (@ArpitaY85585733) November 15, 2021

They want to see our reaction.

What wrong with you?BTS is 7 not 6

Respect Jungkook FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/wDyIO5FEUo — JIN cherry lips🍒🤍🗝 (@Moon88021840) November 15, 2021

BTS IS 7

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK

Please change the picture or fit it properly!

They are 7 so you have to make sure that all the members are clearly visible in the picture. #BTSJUNGKOOK #JeonJungkook pic.twitter.com/adFB4yLxaO — Suhana Kaushik (@SuhanaKaushik) November 15, 2021

BTS IS 7✨& they always will💪🏻A large company like #Forbes must take care of their action as it can circulate the whole globe✋🏻JK is cropped out from the pic & it’s hurtful for us to have 1 member out😒So kindly requesting you to clear the mess – Armys💜

“FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK” pic.twitter.com/ZTWNCQ0xrN — Fathusafnas_army_bts (@FathusafnasB) November 15, 2021

The K-pop group which comprises of RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and Jimin, was nominated in four categories (Best Group, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best K-Pop Artist), and to everyone’s surprise, BTS managed to win them all. While English singer Ed Sheeran also shined at the 2021 MTV EMA, taking home the Best Artist and Best Song Awards for Bad Habits, BTS’ dominance has got the Army quite excited for the upcoming American Music and People’s Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, the popular K-pop group is all set to perform in-person after almost two years in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2.

