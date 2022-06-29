BTS Army Calls Out Netflix For Comparing The Group's Hiatus To One Direction's Disbandment

The South Korean pop sensation group BTS recently announced that they were going on hiatus and will be focusing more on solo projects. However, their label, Hybe, said that the group is not taking a hiatus and that the fans misunderstood the septet’s intention. Members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook have clarified that the group are not breaking up but just a small break to focus on solo projects. Since the announcement, the ARMY has been supporting the boys and now they have called out Netflix for making a joke about BTS’ hiatus.

SEE ALSO: ‘BTS Is Forever’: Jungkook Clarifies Stance On BTS’ Future And Hiatus Reports, Army Erupts With Excitement

Netflix’s official account tweeted a joke that has received flak from ARMYs. Using an Umbrella Academy scene reading “The only thing we have in common is childhood trauma”, Netflix wrote, “Millennials going through the Destiny’s Child “hiatus”… Gen Z going through the One Direction “hiatus”… Generation Alpha going through the BTS “hiatus”.” The joke did not sit well with the fans and they called out the streaming platform. Take a look at the reactions here.

brb I’m cancelling my subscription — Jodi⁷ 🃏 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 아포방포 (@jodwithluv) June 27, 2022

WHEN YOU GOING TO UNDERSTAND THEY ARE NOT ON HIATUS

ARMYS PLEASE LET’S COLLECT FUNDS MAKE POSTERS AND PUT THOSE EVERYWHERE WRITTEN”BTS IS NOT ON HIATUS” SO EVERYONE CAN UNDERSTAND I AM SERIOUS RN — 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙣⁷ 🃏ʲᵃᶜᵏ ᶦⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ (@NAMJINinist) June 27, 2022

We’re actually quite packed and busy. Namjooning with Joon in Swiss and Paris, CELINE fashionshows with our bestie Tae, visiting Jeju and having the best meals with Jin, supporting Hobis JITB solo career♥️♥️, and going Left and Right with JK. We’re good thanks for your concern! pic.twitter.com/UzOiU9qdUX — 🐯 Tae’s 🍓⁷ ♡ // Jack In The Box 🎶 (@TeteStrawberry2) June 27, 2022

ur company is already deteriorating by the second, did u really think this was a good idea — jj⁷ in the box🃏 (@JlNTERLUDE) June 27, 2022

Not that you didn’t already know, because of course you did. pic.twitter.com/wDeoliIHdW — Cypher⁷ ᴮᴱ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ/ Shesawseesaw (@cypherluscious) June 28, 2022

what do you mean gen alpha 😭 is the fandom made entirely of 12 years olds? once they become 13 they drop bts and new 12 years olds join the fandom ??? younger armys are always welcome here, but come on do you really think that’s who is buying their albums? — blue⁷ (@OurWhalien52) June 27, 2022

Hiatus who?

We army are busy af. https://t.co/U3Yyu2diCE pic.twitter.com/22ewKyKRAf — aash⁷ in the box🃏🥳 (@IndianBTSARMY07) June 28, 2022

Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook gathered for a pre-recorded dinner, a day after their 9th anniversary. In the hour-long discussion that was premiered on Youtube, the group reminisced about their past and ended the talk by letting the ARMY know what they are planning for their future.

BTS announced that starting with J-Hope, each member will be releasing their solo albums instead of the mixtape. J-Hope said, “This is also a new direction for us as a company, the attitude towards solo projects has changed. I promise we will return some day, more mature than now. Till then, we ask for your blessing.”

However, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, Hybe, said that the group is not taking a hiatus but rather just working on individual projects. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS Army Calls Out Netflix For Comparing The Group's Hiatus To One Direction's Disbandment