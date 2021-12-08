BTS Announce Their Next Concert; Leave ARMY Excited With New 'Butter' Holiday Remix

After almost two years, BTS returned on the stage in front of a live audience at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The four-day Permission To Dance concert (which was held on November 27-28 and December 1-2) turned into a grand affair with thousands of fans attending the concert. The K-pop boy band which is made up of leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook left no stone unturned, leaving millions of fans across the globe stunned with their powerful on-stage live performances. While BTS Army flooded social media expressing their excitement after seeing their idols perform live after a long time, BTS took to social media on Friday to announce their next halt.

BTS, who were named the Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards announced that their next concert will be in Seoul next year in March. But that wasn’t all as the global K-pop icons also dropped a brand new holiday remix of ‘Butter’ today. The new remix is a carol pop genre track that underscores the trademark bright energy of the original version with an added touch of warmth and cosiness reminiscent of a festive ambience, just in time for the holiday season.

The South Korean boys’ group released the new version of ‘Butter’ just in time for the festive season, expressing their gratitude for the enthusiastic support and love from their beloved fans, ARMY. The original version of ‘Butter’ which was released earlier this year, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks. Plus, it has even helped the septet earn a Grammy nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

From collaborating with British band Coldplay to performing at the 76th UN General Assembly, BTS had quite an eventful year. The South Korean K-pop group not only dominated the world of music but also created history at the 2021 American Music Awards by taking home three prestigious awards.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India – Bighit Music

