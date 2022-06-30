BT workers vote to strike over pay

BT workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at BT and Openreach overwhelmingly backed industrial action.

General secretary Dave Ward said BT was facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s.

Mr Ward said it was the first time a group of call centre workers had voted for industrial action.

A vote by CWU members at EE failed by a few votes to reach the legal threshold.

Mr Ward said he expected BT to offer a “significantly improved” pay rise by next week or strike dates will be set.

The union said it wanted a “substantial” pay rise, especially with the spiralling rate of inflation, arguing that BT could afford it.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT Group awarded its highest pay rise for frontline colleagues in more than 20 years – an average 5% increase and up to 8% for those on the lowest salaries.

“At the same time, we’re in the middle of a once-in-a-generation investment programme to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks.

“These investments are vital for the benefit of our millions of customers and for the UK economy. Above all, they are central to the success of this business – and its colleagues – now and in the future.

“Our job is to balance the competing demands of BT Group’s stakeholders and that requires careful management, especially in a challenging economic environment.

“The result of the CWU’s ballot is a disappointment but we will work to keep our customers and the country connected.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link BT workers vote to strike over pay