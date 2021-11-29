BT Sport apologises after ‘unacceptable’ comments in Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference

BT Sport have issued an apology after “offensive and unacceptable comments” were made during the press conference between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

A series of vulgar insults were directed at Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose by Fury’s dad John as the promotional event descended into chaos.

And BT have now been forced to take responsibility for airing the extremely distasteful exchange.

The statement read: “This week BT Sport streamed a live boxing press conference that included a number of offensive and unacceptable comments, some of which has led to further online abuse.

“This goes against all the values that BT Sport wants to uphold. We would like to apologise for any offence or upset this has caused.”

Fury, who is currently being trained by WBC heavyweight champion brother Tyson Fury, will be the first fighter Paul has faced that is not making their professional boxing debut against him.

The pair will face off in Tampa, Florida on 18 December as they look to put their feud to bed in the ring.

And despite the vile back and forth between both teams, promoter Frank Warren remains positive about putting on the fight.

He said: “I am excited, it’s very exciting, I’ve never been involved in anything like this. This is an ongoing anti-social media feud. It’s getting worse!

“Come the night, the talking will be done. Jake Paul has done brilliantly, he’s taken himself seriously. He’s not got an amateur background, Tommy has, from a traditional boxing family, with seven pro fights.

“This is a reality check for Jake, I expect Tommy to win this fight and be successful. Jake has a big point to prove. I take my hat off, he’s stepping up to the plate, this is in front of the world, a huge audience, new to me, but the winner of this fight, which I believe will be Tommy, will be one of the most famous people on the planet. I’m so excited!”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link BT Sport apologises after ‘unacceptable’ comments in Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference