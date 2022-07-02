BST Hyde Park: Adele performs to home crowd in first public UK concert in five years

Adele said that she was “thrilled” to be back in the UK for her first public performance to a home crowd in five years at the British Summer Time (BST) festival in Hyde Park on Friday (1 July).

The Independent‘s Mark Beaumont gave the performance a four out of five star review, praising the “power of her skyscraping voice”.

Friday’s concert followed the cancellation of Adele’s Las Vegas residency back in January, due to pandemic-related “staging problems”.

