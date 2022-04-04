Bruno Mars lights up cigarette on stage after winning Record of the Year at Grammys

Bruno Mars lit up a cigarette as he accepted the Grammy for Record of the Year alongside Silk Sonic partner Anderson. Paak on Sunday night.

The duo won the award for their song “Leave the Door Open” and Mars was seen lighting a celebratory cigarette as he took to the stage.

“In the industry, we call that a clean sweep,” Paak said as Silk Sonic won every award they were nominated for at this year’s Grammys.

“God bless you all,” Mars added, leaving the stage.

