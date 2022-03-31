Bruce Willis Is 'Stepping Away' From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis, Fans Say 'Forever Lengend'

Veteran actor Bruce Willis announced that he will be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. The actors family shared a joint statement via social media, announcing his retirement. As the statement was released, fans of the Die Hard actor trended #BruceWillis on Twitter and poured in love and prayers for him. Several prominent celebrities also reacted to Bruce Willis’ retirement.

Bruce Willis’ family’s joint statement read-

To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.

Fans reacted to the veteran actor’s retirement and send in love and prayers via social media. One user wrote, “An absolute shame about Bruce Willis. An absolute incredible actor. With really underrated range. He could perfectly give the quiet and subtlety beautiful performance in Unbreakable or perfectly play the wise cracking hero in Die Hard.”

An absolute shame about Bruce Willis. An absolute incredible actor. With really underrated range. He could perfectly give the quiet and subtlety beautiful performance in Unbreakable or perfectly play the wise cracking hero in Die Hard. pic.twitter.com/YhqJMdStlG — Better Call Jared (@Name112a7) March 30, 2022

It’s such sad news about Bruce Willis. It has me thinking about Moonlighting and how much I loved it. I thought David Addison was the coolest guy on earth and the show taught me that rules are only made to be broken pic.twitter.com/HiyTTSSWu2 — The Sting (@TSting18) March 30, 2022

First people were roasting Chadwick Bozeman for dropping so much weight and then for years people were clowning on Bruce Willis for pumping out so many “bad” DTV movies. Moral of the story is choose kindness you don’t know what people are going through — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚢 𝙵𝚎𝚔 (@MattyAmazing) March 31, 2022

Thoughts and prayers to Bruce Willis, one of the last remnants of a great Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/DpneUY3Z5R — Dan Vasc (@Dan_Vasc) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis’ performance in Die Hard taught me so much about physical presence. Just look at how he commands your attention in these compositions. pic.twitter.com/FWQFBkfLri — Will (@SilentDawnLB) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis news hurts, dude been in some serious classic films prayers up to him. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Not A Lakers Fan (@big_business_) March 30, 2022

My heart goes out to #BruceWillis and his family. His work has meant more to me than I could ever put into words and I only hope he gets the care he needs to get better. If this is in fact the end of your acting career, all I can say is thank you. We love you Bruce! — Cody Leach (@CodyLeachYT) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis stole my heart in Moonlighting. He’s one of my favorite film actors, a true star. Sending him love and encouragement as he deals with his health challenges. I’ll always be a fan and I wish him the best. — 🇺🇦🌻🌊DemocracyIsSacred (@DemocracyDeb) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis rose to fame with a leading role on the comedy-drama series Moonlighting. He has worked in over 100 movies and is best known for his movie like, Die Hard franchise, Pulp Fiction , 12 Monkeys, Last Man Standing , The Fifth Element, Armageddon and more.

