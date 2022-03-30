Bruce Willis has aphasia and is ‘stepping away’ from acting, family says

Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family has announced.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Die Hard star’s family wrote that he had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

They continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The statement is signed by Willis’s wife Emma, Demi Moore and all of his children.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow…

