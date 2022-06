Brooks Koepka set to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The four-time major champion will be part of the field when the breakaway series makes its first stop on US soil at the end of this month and joins the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.

Koepka’s brother, Chase, competed in the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Club earlier this month alongside the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel, who earned an eye-watering £3.85m for winning the event.

The second 54-hole LIV event will take place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland beginning on 30 June.

Koepka’s decision, first reported in The Telegraph, comes a week after a bristling press conference ahead of the US Open, where he dodged questions around joining LIV and accused the media of attempting to cast a “black could” over the major.

“I don’t understand,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open. I think that sucks.”

Pushed further on the subject, Koepka insisted he hadn’t “given it much thought”.

Koepka, who finished 55th in Brookline, won and then successfully defended the US Open in 2017 and 2018. He repeated that feat at the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and held the world No 1 ranking for a total of 47 weeks.

