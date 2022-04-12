Brooklyn subway shooting was not an act of terrorism, police say

Police have said the Brooklyn subway attack was not an act of terrorism.

At least 10 people were shot and six more injured after a gunman threw gas canisters into a crowded subway car and opened fire on Tuesday morning.

