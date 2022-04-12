Police have said the Brooklyn subway attack was not an act of terrorism.

At least 10 people were shot and six more injured after a gunman threw gas canisters into a crowded subway car and opened fire on Tuesday morning.

Breaking story: more to come

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brooklyn subway shooting was not an act of terrorism, police say