Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James called police on himself, reports say

The tip that led to the arrest of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James was called in by Mr James himself, according to reports.

Law enforcement officials said that Mr James, 62, called Crime Stoppers and gave his location before his arrest in New York’s East Village neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Police said at an earlier press conference that Mr James was tipped to be at a McDonald’s restaurant on 6th Street and 1st Avenue. He was found around the corner and arrested without incident.

Authorities had offered a $50,000 reward for any information to the arrest of Mr James. Two law enforcement officials told CNN that Mr James was the person who delivered the information that led to his arrest.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

