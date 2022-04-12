Brooklyn subway shooting: Police issue description of fugitive gunman

New York remains in an “active shooter situation” as police continued a manhunt for the gunman who opened fire and detonated explosive devices on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

He was described as a black male, wearing a gas mask, a green, “construction style” vest over a grey hoodie and carrying a book bag. He has a “heavy build” at 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).

At least 16 people were injured – eight of them shot – in the attack at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

“The incident is still unfolding”, said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers the shooter was “still on the loose”.

“This person is dangerous”, she said.

The “active police incident” was declared after the shooting, with the NYPD warning people to avoid the area of 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue from 20th to 40th Street.

The FDNY was called to reports of smoke at the station and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds at about 8.30 am local time.

Authorities investigated reports of “undetonated devices”, but by 10 am the NYPD said there were no active explosive devices on the scene.

Dramatic footage posted online showed terrified commuters running away from a subway carriage filled with smoke following the attack. Some lay on the ground suffering from gunshots and smoke inhalation following the attack.

Sources said the masked man threw a device in the air before opening fire at the 36th Street station, where the D, N and R lines run through the southwestern edge of Brooklyn overlooking the southern tip of Manhattan.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said the lines would be disrupted as authorities searched for the suspected shooter. The B, F and Q lines also suffered “major delays”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brooklyn subway shooting: Police issue description of fugitive gunman