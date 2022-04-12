Brooklyn subway shooting: Dramatic video shows moment people burst out of smoke-filled train carriage

Dramatic footage has captured terrified commuters bursting out of a smoke-filled subway carriage after an attack on the Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning.

A masked suspect threw smoke canisters on a train at the 25th St station, heading towards 36th St Station, before opening fire at around 8.30am, shooting five and injuring at least 13 people, according to authorities.

The video shows dozens of terrified commuters, some appearing to be suffering from gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation, pour off the Manhattan-bound N/R line as it arrives at 36th St Station moments later.

Smoke billows from the carriage as commuters holding masks and scarves over their mouths run from the scene, their screams audible, while checking behind them to see if they are still in danger.

Seconds later, several more commuters limp from the subway car wincing in pain and collapse on the platform, as others try to render first aid.

An MTA worker can be heard telling the passengers to get on to another train or leave the station.

The footage was captured by a passenger one car along from the smoke-filled carriage and posted to Twitter by Isaac Abraham.

A subway rider collapses after escaping from a smoke-filled carriage in Brooklyn this morning (Twitter.com/IsaacAb13111035)

Subway riders check behind them as they flee from the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday (Twitter.com/IsaacAb13111035)

Mr Abraham said the footage had been captured by a friend of his, and they wanted it to be released “asap” to show the public what had taken place.

Police are hunting for the gunman, who was described as about 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brooklyn subway shooting: Dramatic video shows moment people burst out of smoke-filled train carriage