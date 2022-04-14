Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James ordered to remain in custody at first court appearance

The man accused of bringing terror to the New York City transport system on Tuesday has been ordered to be held in custody.

Frank James, 62, made a brief appearance at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Thursday, just under 24 hours after he was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village.

Assistant US Attorney Sara K. Winik told the court that Mr James had opened fire on passengers causing panic “in a way that the city hasn’t seen for more than 20 years”.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann ordered James to be held in federal custody, and undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Mr James was arrested without incident in Manhattan’s East Village on Wednesday afternoon when he reportedly called CrimeStoppers himself to tell police he was at a nearby McDonald’s.

Officers descended on the fast food joint to find him gone, before taking him into custody nearby along St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue.

Several bystanders said they also helped detain Mr James including Zack Tahhan who took over a local news station’s microphone to reveal he flagged down officers and directed them to the suspect.

Mr James is accused of shooting 10 people and leaving 19 others injured in Tuesday morning’s rush hour attack in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The gunman donned a gas mask on a packed N train travelling to Manhattan and opened a gas canister, before opening fire as the train travelled into 36 Street station.

His motive remains unclear but disturbing YouTube videos show Mr James ranting about Mayor Eric Adams, the subway system and NYC’s mental health system.

In a court filing ahead of his appearance on Thursday, prosecutors said Mr James posed a “severe and ongoing risk to the community, which necessitates detention”.

“The defendant is also a flight risk.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James ordered to remain in custody at first court appearance