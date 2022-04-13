Brooklyn shooting – live: Police name Frank R James as person of interest and reveal 33 rounds were fired

New York police confirm Brooklyn shooter was wearing ‘green construction-type vest’

Police have named Frank R James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people shot and another 19 injured.

NYPD Chief James Essig said a U-Haul van connected to the shooting was rented in his name, with the key found among the possessions of the shooter left behind on the train.

The chaos unfolded at 8:24am on an N train travelling to Manhattan when a gunman donned a gas mask and opened a gas canister inside the carriage, police said.

He then opened fire shooting at least 10 people inside the train and on the station platform as it pulled into 36 Street at Sunset Park.

In total, 29 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot and shrapnel wounds to smoke inhalation.

A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene, with the investigation suggesting the gun may have jammed.

Officials initially reported undetonated explosive devices were found at the scene and witnesses suggested there had been an explosion, but police later said there are no known explosive devices on the city’s subways.

Show latest update 1649818845 Hero New Yorkers carrying subway victims to safety draw 9/11 comparisons Dramatic video footage and witness accounts of New Yorkers carrying wounded commuters to safety have drawn comparisons to the heroic response to the September 11 terror attacks. Immediately after the Brooklyn shooting, a video emerged online showing victims helping each other out of the smoking train and treating the wounded on the subway platform. MTA CEO Janno Lieber likened the efforts to New Yorkers coming together after the Twin Towers were attacked by Al Quaeda terrorists in 2001. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 04:00 1649815245 Everything we know about Frank R James New York police say they have identified a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that saw 10 people suffer gunshot wounds and injured at least 18 others. NYPD announced on Twitter that they were searching for a Frank R James in conenction with the attack, in which a masked gunman set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning. “This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning,” they stated in the tweet, which included two pictures of the suspect. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 03:00 1649811645 ‘I saw people crying’: Brooklyn residents in shock New York police say they have identified a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that saw 10 people suffer gunshot wounds and injured at least 18 others. NYPD announced on Twitter that they were searching for a Frank R James in conenction with the attack, in which a masked gunman set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning. “This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning,” they stated in the tweet, which included two pictures of the suspect. Richard Hall has the story: Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 02:00 1649807036 Watch: NYPD offers $50K reward for information on suspected subway shooter or U-Haul renter “Cell phone video, witness information, or if they identify the perpertrator or the renter of this vehicle,” said NYPD Chief James Essig. New York police offers $50K reward for information on Brooklyn subway shooter Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 00:43 1649806714 Seven men, three women shot in attack Police released more details on the victims, saying seven men and three women suffered gunshot wounds. Another 13 passengers suffered injuries related to smoke inhalation, falling down, and panic attacks. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 00:38 1649806472 Police release image of person of interest in Brooklyn shooting, update description Police updated their description of a person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting, adding green to the previously described orange vest. The “heavy build” black man described earlier was updated to a “heavy-set”, “dark-skinned” Frank R James. NYPD released the below images. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 00:34 1649806127 U-Haul truck was rented in Philidelphia The person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting, Frank R James had addresses in Wisconsin and Philidelphia, where the U-Haul van connected to the attack was rented. A key to the van was found among the shooter’s possessions, police said. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 00:28 1649805412 Person of interest named in shooting; 33 rounds fired Police named Frank R James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia. “The keys to that U-Hall van were found on the subway in our shooter’s possession.” Police said 33 rounds were fired in the attack. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 00:16 1649805145 Police have identified a person of interest in Brooklyn shooting NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said “we do have a person of interest in this investigation. “We are truly fortunate this was not significantly worse than it is,” she said. Justin Vallejo 13 April 2022 00:12 1649804190 Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Brooklyn subway shooting to argue against gun control Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed gun control for preventing Brooklyn subway victims from defending themselves against an active shooter. The Republican congresswoman used the shooting to argue against gun laws after the attack left at least 29 people injured. “With New York’s strict gun control laws, how many innocent people were carrying a gun when the bad guy with a gun broke the existing laws and started shooting people?” she said in a tweet. “Bad guys don’t care about gun control and gun control only stops people from being able to protect themselves.” Justin Vallejo 12 April 2022 23:56

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brooklyn shooting - live: Police name Frank R James as person of interest and reveal 33 rounds were fired