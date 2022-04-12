Brooklyn shooting – live: Manhunt for shooter after multiple shot on NYC subway during rush hour

Heavy police presence on the scene outside the subway station (NBC New York)

At least five people have been injured in a shooting and possible explosion on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour, as crowds of New Yorkers commuted to work.

The FDNY said that it was called to reports of smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park at around 8:30am and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on a possible suspect.

However several law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the male suspect appeared to be wearing clothing that resembles that worn by MTA workers.

Sources told ABC7 that the suspect was also wearing a gas mask.

Show latest update 1649772012 No active explosive devices on the scene The NYPD confirmed that there are no “active explosive devices” on the scene of the shooting. In a tweet just before 10am local time, the police department said: “In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time.” Rachel Sharp 12 April 2022 15:00 1649771787 Multiple people shot in subway attack Multiple people were shot or wounded by shrapnel in an attack on the Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning. Authorities were called to reports of gunfire and multiple explosions at the Sunset Park station, near Fourth Avenue and 36th Street at around 8:30am. Sources said a masked man threw a device in the air and began shooting, striking several commuters. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the full story: Rachel Sharp 12 April 2022 14:56

