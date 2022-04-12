Brooklyn residents describe 'heartbreak' after subway shooting injures 28

Locals described the ‘heartbreaking’ scene after a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklynsubway train during Tuesday morning’s rush hour, injuring 28.

A manhunt is still underway for the suspect, who donned a gas mask and opened a gas canister inside the carriage before opening fire, police said.

Local resident Toni Montalt was dropping his brother at school when he saw people running away from the subway. “I don’t feel safe anymore”, he said.

