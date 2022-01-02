Brooklyn nanny who was hit by truck saving toddler dies from her injuries

A Brooklyn nanny who leapt in front of an oncoming truck to save a toddler has died from her injuries.

Arcellie “Celi” Muschamp, 52, was hit by a truck days before Christmas while crossing the street in Brooklyn with one-year-old Rowan Mullen, who was in her care.

At the time, Rowan’s father Patrick Mullen spoke of Ms Muschamp’s brave actions and set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her care, which saw more than $80,000 donated.

“Our son Rowan was amazingly unscathed in the incident and based on eyewitness accounts Celi helped save him from almost-certain serious injury or death by pushing his stroller out of harm’s way as the vehicle approached. The doctors have called it a miracle and Celi is truly our hero,” Mr Mullen said.

On the fundraising page, they added that she was “a loving wife, mother, and sibling who has been a resident of the Park Slope neighbourhood in Brooklyn for many years”.

Following the incident, in which Ms Muschamp was reported to have been hit with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, she was taken to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she underwent brain surgery, reported New York Daily News.

But the family later announced that Ms Muschamp had died.

“Sadly, Celi passed away yesterday as a result of her injuries,” Mr Mullen wrote on the fundraising page on 1 January.

“We are truly heartbroken by this loss of such a wonderful soul and know she is now watching down over us all. We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of love, support and kindness for Celi and her family. Thank you, again, to everyone.”

