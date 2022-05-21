A runner taking part in the Brooklyn Half Marathon has collapsed and died after crossing the finish line as a scorching heatwave hit the East Coast of the US.

An FDNY spokesperson told NBC New York that the runner collapsed at the finish line at the Coney Island Boardwalk and was rushed to nearby Coney Island Hospital.

The participant, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At least six other race participants were also taken to hospital with various injuries over the course of the run, three of them with serious injuries, reported NBC.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brooklyn Half Marathon runner collapses and dies after crossing finish line as heatwave hits East Coast