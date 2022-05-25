Brooklyn Beckham debuts new tattoo of his wedding vows to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has got a new tattoo of his wedding vows in honour of his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old showcased his latest inking on Tuesday when he shared a black-and-white photograph of himself lying in bed, with his arm stretched out.

The tattoo is written in black cursive script on Beckham’s right arm.

It begins: “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.

“Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.

“Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.”

The vow goes on to focus on the day of the wedding itself: “I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.”

He goes on to focus on how being married will affect his behaviour: “I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.

“I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

Beckham and Peltz got married last month during a lavish ceremony held at Peltz’s family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

