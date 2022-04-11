Brooklyn Beckham appears to confirm he has taken wife Nicola Peltz’s surname as his middle name

Brooklyn Beckham has seemingly confirmed that he has taken his new wife Nicola Peltz’s surname following their wedding.

Brooklyn, 23, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, married Nicola, 27, during an extravagant star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The nuptials took place at the Peltz’s family estate, with the heiress daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner opting for a Valentino wedding gown with a long train.

Prior to the ceremony, it was reported that Brooklyn would take his new bride’s name by adding it as an additional middle name, making his full name Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

On Sunday, the 23 year old appeared to confirm the reports when he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Nicola on their wedding day on Instagram, along with the caption: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”

Nicola posted the same photo to her own Instagram, where she used the same caption as her new husband.

The eldest child of the football star and the former Spice Girls singer also changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola has changed her username to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

On social media, fans praised Brooklyn’s decision to add his wife’s surname to his own name, with one person writing: “Congratulations. Love it that you wrote both the last names. Finally our society is progressing.”

Another person said: “Both last names! That’s how you do it! Amazing power couple of the next generation.”

The move was also applauded on Twitter, where one person wrote: “Brooklyn Beckham adding his wife’s surname to his name is actually very cute.”

The sweet gesture comes after Brooklyn has dedicated a series of his tattoos to Nicola, who he began dating in 2019. In addition to a tattoo of the 27-year-old’s eyes on his neck, Brooklyn also has a handwritten letter she’d written to him tattooed on his back, and a tattoo of the name of Nicola’s late grandmother. The professional chef and photographer also has Nicola’s name tattooed on his neck, while the heiress has Brooklyn’s name tattooed in cursive on her back.

The couple, who first met in 2017, got engaged in 2020 after nine months of dating. On Instagram, where the couple shared the news on 11 July, Brooklyn described himself as the “luckiest man in the world”.

