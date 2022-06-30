Brooke Kinsella gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby boy on anniversary of brother’s death

Brooke Kinsella has given birth to a baby boy 14 years to the day that her brother, Ben Kinsella, was killed in a knife crime attack.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old former EastEnders star posted a black and white picture of her newborn son, who she named after her late brother.

In the caption, Kinsella wrote: “Ben Ross Boardley 29/06/22,” alongside two purple and yellow heart emoji.

She added: “A perfect miracle given to us on a day when so much was taken away.

“Named after the very best of men. He will do them so proud, I know it already.”

Kinsella’s brother Ben was killed in a knife crime attack on 29 June, 2008 aged just 16. Kinsella has been campaigning against knife crime ever since.

She set up the Ben Kinsella trust in 2008 to educate young people away from knife crime. Kinsella was awarded an MBE in 2011 for her campaigning.

Kinsella’s son Ben is her and her husband, Simon Boardley’s, second child after she gave birth to their daughter Elsie in 2020.

In an interview with OK magazine in 2020, two months after giving birth to Elsie, Kinsella said she would love to give her daughter a sibling.

“I come from a really big family and I’m so close to my siblings,” she said at the time.

“Having someone to go through life with is really important and I’d love to give Elsie that. There’s plenty of room in our home for another little one.

“We’re not getting any younger, so obviously we need to think about these things, but I’m not in a rush.”

Kinsella announced her second pregnancy in March this year, just 18 months after giving birth to her daughter.

