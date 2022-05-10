Brividi: What do the lyrics to Mahmood and Blanco’s Eurovision song mean in English?

Italian artist Mahmood is returning to Eurovision after coming in 2nd place in 2019 – this time with fellow singer and rapper Blanco.
The duo are widely regarded as one of the favourite acts to win this year’s song contest, thanks to their moving duet “Brividi”.
The song, the title of which means “Chills”, is performed entirely in Italian. If you’re interested in what the lyrics mean (they’re very poetic), you can check out both the Italian and English versions below:
“Brividi” (Italiano)
Ho sognato di volare con te
Su una bici di diamanti
Mi hai detto, “Sei cambiato
Non vedo più la luce nei tuoi occhi”
//
La tua paura cos’è?
Un mare dove non tocchi mai
Anche se il sesso non è
La via di fuga dal fondo
Dai, non scappare da qui
Non lasciarmi così
//
Nudo con i brividi
A volte non so esprimermi
E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre
E ti vorrei rubare un cielo di perle
E pagherei per andar via
Accetterei anche una bugia
E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre
E mi vengono i brividi, brividi, brividi
//
Tu, che mi svegli il mattino
Tu, che sporchi il letto di vino
Tu, che mi mordi la pelle
Con i tuoi occhi da vipera
E tu, sei il contrario di un angelo
E tu, sei come un pugile all’angolo
E tu scappi da qui, mi lasci così
//
Nudo con i brividi
A volte non so esprimermi
E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre
E ti vorrei rubare un cielo di perle
E pagherei per andar via
Accetterei anche una bugia
E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre
E mi vengono i brividi, brividi, brividi
//
Dimmi che non ho ragione
E vivo dentro una prigione
E provo a restarti vicino
Ma scusa se poi mando tutto a puttane e
Non so dirti ciò che provo, è un mio limite
Per un “ti amo” ho mischiato droghe e lacrime
Questo veleno che ci sputiamo ogni giorno
Io non lo voglio più addosso
Lo vedi, sono qui
Su una bici di diamanti, uno fra tanti
//
Nudo con i brividi
A volte non so esprimermi
E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre
E ti vorrei rubare un cielo di perle
E pagherei per andar via
Accetterei anche una bugia
E ti vorrei amare, ma sbaglio sempre
E mi vengono i brividi, brividi, brividi
***
“Chills” (English)
I dreamt of flying with you
On a diamond bike
You told me you’ve changed,
I no longer see the light in your eyes
What’s your fear?
A deep sea where you can’t touch
Even if sex isn’t
The escape route from the bottom
Come on, don’t run away from here
Don’t leave me like this
//
Naked with chills
Sometimes I don’t know how to express myself
And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong
And I’d like to steal a pearl sky for you
And I would pay to leave,
I would also accept a lie
And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong
And I get chills, chills, chills
//
You, who wakes me up in the morning
You, who ruins the bed with wine
You, who bites my skin
With your viper eyes
And you, you are the opposite of an angel
And you, you are like a boxer on the corner
And you run away from here, you leave me like this
//
Naked with chills
Sometimes I don’t know how to express myself
And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong
And I’d like to steal a pearl sky for you
And I would pay to leave,
I would also accept a lie
And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong
And I get chills, chills, chills
//
Tell me I’m wrong
I live inside a prison
I try to stay close to you
But I’m sorry if I then mess it all up
I can’t tell you what I feel, it’s my limit
For an “I love you” I mixed drugs and tears
This poison that we spit on each other every day
I don’t want it on anymore
You see it, I’m here,
On a diamond bike, one among many
//
Naked with chills
Sometimes I don’t know how to express myself
And I’d like to love you, but I‘m always wrong
And I’d like to steal a pearl sky for you
And I would pay to leave,
I would also accept a lie
And I’d like to love you, but I’m always wrong
And I get chills.
