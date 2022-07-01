Brittney Griner trial – live: WNBA star appears in Moscow court as wife asks for Biden meeting

Brittney Griner appeared at a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.

The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance.

She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.

A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA off-season, and was arrested on her way home when Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges with traces of hashish oil – an offence in the country.

Lawyers for Griner – whose wife has pleaded for US President Joe Biden to meet with her and secure the WNBA’s star release – believe the trial will last two months, reports say.

Show latest update 1656677960 Griner handcuffed during court appearance Brittney Griner was wearing handcuffs when she arrived shortly after noon at the Khimki City Court outside of Moscow. The Russian prosecutor told the 31-year-old that she was being charged with intentionally transporting narcotics, after Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage as she tried leaving the country in February. Griner, who has been held in the country since her arrest, spoke only to say she understood the charges, but did not enter a plea, the Associated Press reported. Her trial could take two months, lawyers for the women’s basketball star told The New York Times. Gino Spocchia 1 July 2022 13:19 1656676939 Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Brittney’s Griner court appearance and trial in Moscow, Russia. Gino Spocchia 1 July 2022 13:02

Source Link Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA star appears in Moscow court as wife asks for Biden meeting