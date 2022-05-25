WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detention after nearly 100 days, and her wife is making a desperate plea for the Biden administration to take her case more seriously.

Cherelle Griner sat down with Good Morning America for her first interview since her wife was detained by Russian authorities earlier this year; the WNBA star is accused of bringing THC-infused vape cartridges into the country, where they are banned.

In her interview, she called on President Joe Biden to make any concessions necessary to bring Ms Griner home.

Of the president, she said: “He has that power. You know, I’m just like, “Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it…We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done.”

She confirmed that she wanted to meet with the president, adding: “I just keep hearing that he has the power, she’s a political pawn, so if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brittany Griner’s wife pleads with Biden to secure WNBA star’s release