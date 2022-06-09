Britons captured in Ukraine war sentenced to death by separatist court

A Russia-backed separatist court has reportedly issued death sentences on two British men and one Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were being tried in a court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

They and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoun – who reportedly was a student studying in Kyiv – have been accused of being mercenaries for the Ukrainian army.

The three men said they will appeal the decision, Russian news agency Tass reported.

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were both members of regular Ukrainian military units in Mariupol and are also accused of violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities.

The affiliation of a third British man, Andrew Hill, who was captured in the Mykolaiv area, is unclear.

More follows…

