Britney Spears wedding dramatically interrupted as her first husband Jason Alexander crashes and police called

Britney Spears’ wedding has been dramatically crashed by her first husband, Jason Alexander.

TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles earlier today (9 June), was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and TMZ reports that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

Spears’ ex apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls a “physical struggle” took place.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander then somehow made it inside Spears’ home where he continued to stream the event from his phone. He was eventually restrained.

This is a developing story, with more to come

