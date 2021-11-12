Britney Spears shares life advice ahead of conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears has shared her top 10 “pointers for life” for fans ahead of her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles today.

The pop star will find out on Friday 12 November if the conservatorship, which allowed her father and others involved to exercise control over her life and money for the past 14 years, will be terminated.

Posting a photo of herself performing at the 2002 American Music Awards, Spears’ tips on living a good life included telling men to “keep your woman satisfied” and never go to bed while hungry.

The 39-year-old, who recently became engaged to her fiancé Sam Asghari, wrote: “1. Smile whenever you can even on the worst day ever.

“2. Men, you gotta keep your woman satisfied… if not there will be hell to pay.

“3. Go back to holding hands if you’re in a relationship and remember what a big deal that use [sic] to be when you were 13.

“4. Never go to bed hungry. 5. Sleep LOTS… they all can wait. I mean it is YOUR DREAM.

“6. Eat something sweet, it keeps you happy. 7. Don’t be scared to be foolish and randomly hug someone.

“8. Laugh A LOT. 9. Cry when you need to. 10. Say your prayers.”

Spears has used her Instagram account to share regular updates about her life ever since her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship in September.

Jamie was appointed as his daughter’s guardian in 2008 over concerns about her mental health, but Spears described the legal agreement as “abusive” and had left her “traumatised” and “depressed”.

In a 24-minute long testimony delivered in June, Spears told a judge: “I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my own money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

It is not clear if Spears will take part in the hearing on Friday, the Associated Press reported. Fans who have taken part in the #FreeBritney movement are planning to be outside the courthouse to support the singer.

Asghari shared a video which showed Spears wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing. She can be seen pointing excitedly at the T-shirt, with the caption: “It’s a human rights movement.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Britney Spears shares life advice ahead of conservatorship hearing