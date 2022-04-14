Britney Spears shares candid post about motherhood fears after announcing she is pregnant with third child

Britney Spears has opened up about her fears around motherhood after announcing that she is pregnant with her third child.

Spears, 40, revealed on Instagram that she and her partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together on Monday. In the post, the Toxic singer said that she found out about the pregnancy after gaining weight following the pair’s recent trip to Hawaii.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she continued. Spears, who referred to Asghari as her husband after they seemingly secretly married this year, shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline.

In the post, the singer also revealed that she suffered perinatal depression when she was previously pregnant, adding: “I have to say it is absolutely horrible.” However, she did note that society has changed, and that it is now more common – and accepted – for women to talk about their struggles with perinatal depression.

In a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Spears spoke candidly about some of her fears about the type of mother she will be to her unborn child, with the popstar admitting that she’s “scared to make a mistake”.

“With a baby on the way, my thought this morning was: ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake… will I be thoughtful enough? Will I be instinctive enough???” she wrote, adding that she and her own mother Lynne Spears “always butted heads” but that Lynne was a “mindful mother”.

After reflecting on the type of mother Lynne was, Spears said that she “always got judged” and told she was “doing the wrong thing” when raising her own children. She then proceeded to share an anecdote about her son Jayden being sick, with the singer recalling how she’d taken care of her child by following her instinct.

“God knows I’m no saint but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother,” she continued, adding: “I was a baby raising two babies with 17 cars outside my house! I didn’t know how to play the game … I didn’t even know how to dress or fix my hair.”

In the lengthy post, Spears then told her fans that she is considering starting a pregnancy podcast so that she doesn’t become an “angry pregnant person eating donuts every morning”.

“Then I thought about it… It’s going to be okay! Just be me and stop trying so hard!” Spears said, adding that it is the “little things” she’s missed for the last 14 years, which appeared to be a reference to the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

Spears concluded the post revealing that sex is “great when you’re pregnant” before reiterating that it’s “all going to be okay”.

Spears’ candid post prompted an outpouring of supportive comments from her fans and followers, with one person writing: “We love you Britney! There is no such thing as perfect parenting and what happened to you wasn’t your fault. We support you!”

Another said: “You’ll be fine! Don’t let strangers trick you into thinking you’re a bad mom, you’re not!” while someone else wrote: “You got this mama! Trust those instincts.”

The post also prompted a response from Paris Hilton, who wrote: “Love your honesty and vulnerability.”

Spears shared her pregnancy news after previously alleging in a Los Angeles court hearing that she was not allowed to remove her IUD implant birth control device during her 13-year conservatorship, despite wanting more children.

The Gimme More singer’s latest post about motherhood comes after Asghari recently expressed his excitement about being a father. In an Instagram post of his own, the actor said that “fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take [it] lightly,” before noting that it will be the “most important job [he] will ever do”.

