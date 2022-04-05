Britney Spears has confirmed that she is writing a memoir covering her conservatorship battle with her father.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears said that the book will allow her to talk about things she has “never been able to express openly”.

The “Everytime” singer also said that she had found writing the memoir “healing and therapeutic”.

In the post, Spears continued to criticise her mother and sister for writing their own books when she “couldn’t even get a cup of coffee” due to the strictness of her conservatorship.

She has repeatedly criticised her sister Jamie-Lynn’s actions during her 13-year long conservatorship, particularly since she began publicly promoting her own book, Things I Should Have Said.

While mainly about her own life and career as a child star on Zoey 101, the book also details Jamie-Lynn’s relationship with her sister during the controversial legal arrangement.

While in charge of the conservatorship, Spear’s father had power over her finances, her access to her children, and also whether she could remarry. Jamie Spears has denied all allegations of mistreatment.

The conservatorship was ended by a judge last November, with Spears subsequently praising her fans for supporting her through the ordeal.

Source Link Britney Spears says she is writing ‘therapeutic’ memoir