Britney Spears says her father and ‘church going’ mother ‘should be in jail’ for ‘all the bad things they did’

Britney Spears has said she believes her parents “should be in jail” for putting her under a conservatorship for 13 years.

The singer had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances legally controlled by the ruling, which was petitioned by her father, Jamie, in 2008.

He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

On Friday (12 November), a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008. The news caused her fans to celebrate around the world.

Following the ruling, Spears, 39, wrote on Instagram: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

Now, in the caption of a new video, Spears also referenced her mother, Lynne, writing: “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me, which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!”

“I’ve been on the conservatorship for 13 years – that’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t wanna be in,” she said in the video.

She wrote in the caption: “Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralising and degrading !!!!

Britney Spears says her parents ‘should be in jail’ (Instagram)

“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

“I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

It was Judge Brenda J Penny who brought an end to the controversial conservatorship at the California hearing last week.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said of the ruling.

