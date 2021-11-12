Britney Spears news – live: Singer and fiancé Sam Asghari react as conservatorship formally ended

Watch live outside LA court as Britney Spears’ conservatorship is decided

After more than 13 years, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship has ended.

At at hearing in LA this afternoon (12 November) at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has overseen the singer’s personal life and finances should be terminated with immediate effect.

Back in June, Spears told the court in an emotive testimony that the conservatorship that took over her entire life had left her feeling both exploited and traumatised. Spears requested for an end to the conservatorship without undergoing any further a psychological evaluation.

Today, Judge Penny agreed saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship. She went on to say: “the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

A conservator will continue to work to settle “ongoing financial concerns related to the case” (via The New York Times) for an interim period but the conservatorship is “effective today…thereby terminated,” according to Judge Penny.

There were cheers outside the court in Los Angeles as supporters became aware of the judge’s decision, which was made following a 30 minute hearing.

Spears will now have a say in controlling her own finances and has the freedom to make her own medical and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

Britney Spears responds in first post since conservatorship ends: 'Best day ever!' Britney Spears has responded for the first time since news that her conservatorship has ended. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," the musician tweeted, soon after Judge Brenda Penny agreed to end her 13-year-long conservatorship. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day! Best day ever…praise the Lord…can I get an Amen? #FreedBritney" You can see the post here: Britney's lawyer responds: 'I thank her for her courage and poise and power' Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, has responded to the verdict. Speaking outside the court room, he said: “As most of you I think know, Judge Penny today after her hearing decided to agree with Britney Spears and as of today effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate.” He added: “What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney.” “I’m so proud of her,” Rosengart said. “I thank her for her courage and poise and power. Britney's fans react: 'Freedom at last!' It's safe to say that Britney's fans all over the globe are overjoyed with the news – especially those from the #FreeBritney movement who have been campaigning for her release from the conservatorship for years. Many outside the court have been releasing pink confetti – pink being the colour of the #FreeBritney movement – in celebration. You can see some of the joyous reaction here: Britney Spears is free after 13 years – full report Here is our full report on what happened in LA today as Judge Brenda Penny ruled to end Britney Spears' conservatorship with immediate effect. Britney Spear's fiancé reacts: 'Britney is free!' Britney Spear's fiancé Sam Asghari has reacted to news that her conservatorship has finally ended. "History was made today. Britney is Free!" he posted on Instagram. He shared it alongside a photo of the word "freedom" on a bright pink background – the colour of the #FreeBritney movement. You can see it here: After 13 years, the conservatorship is officially over Spear's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart is still pushing for Spear's father Jamie, and the estate's former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to be investigated for financial mismanagement. Breaking: Britney's conservatorship has officially ended Britney's conservatorship is officially over. Judge Brenda Penny has freed Spears from her longstanding conservatorship that's lasted for 13 years. More to follow… Famous fans of Britney's share support Famous fans of Britney Spears are also sharing their support for the musician as the result in her ongoing conservatorship case is eagerly awaited. Jameela Jamil tweeted: "Playing Britney All Day today. #FreeBritney" while Jedward are outside the court in LA with the #FreeBritney fans. Earlier in the day, the pair sang a mash up of "Scream and Shout" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" with altered lyrics urging the court to "Free Britney". Courtney Love also shared her empathy with Spears, recalling her own past lawsuits and how they made her feel. "Lawyers speaking of me publicly with such contempt, lying with such audacity, each suit designed to enrich them and strip me of any credibility, reputation, agency," she wrote. You can see some of the support Britney's received here: Fans outside the court face an anxious wait Britney's fans are gathered in large numbers outside the court house now with all waiting for news on whether her 13 year long conservatorship will finally come to an end today. Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, arrived at court just before the hearing was set to begin at 1:30 PT. Spears was not in attendance with her lawyer. The hearing is closed, meaning no reports will emerge until after the judge has ruled. There are also reports that the court is monitoring social media use to ensure nobody tweets from inside the court room. Until the result comes through, fans are nervously waiting for news outside the court. Fans have reportedly already planned a "Freedom Party" in West Hollywood later this evening if the verdict goes Britney's way. You can see some of the scenes from outside the court here: Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, arrived at court just before the hearing was set to begin at 1:30 PT. Spears was not in attendance with her lawyer. The hearing is closed, meaning no reports will emerge until after the judge has ruled. There are also reports that the court is monitoring social media use to ensure nobody tweets from inside the court room. Until the result comes through, fans are nervously waiting for news outside the court. Fans have reportedly already planned a “Freedom Party” in West Hollywood later this evening if the verdict goes Britney’s way. You can see some of the scenes from outside the court here: Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:57

