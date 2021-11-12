Britney Spears news – live: conservatorship over singer formally ended after 13 years

Watch live outside LA court as Britney Spears’ conservatorship is decided

Britney Spears sported a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing which may end her conservatorship.

The singer appears in court later today (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years, after her father Jamie Spears asked for its “immediate termination”.

In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney is seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned on it.

Beneath, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”

It is not clear whether Ms Spears, 39, will take part in the hearing. Fans who have demanded her release from the conservatorship will be outside the courthouse in significant numbers.

Judge Brenda Penny made no finding of wrongdoing against James Spears, saying only that the “toxic environment” made the move necessary. “The current situation is untenable,” the judge added.

Show latest update 1636755817 After 13 years, the conservatorship is officially over After more than 13 years, Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship has ended. At at hearing in LA this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship that has overseen the singer’s personal life and finances should be terminated with immediate effect. Back in June, Spears told the court in an emotive testimony that the conservatorship that took over her entire life had left her feeling both exploited and traumatised. Spears requested for an end to the conservatorship without undergoing any further a psychological evaluation. Today, Judge Penny agreed saying there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Ms. Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship. She went on to say: “the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.” A conservator will continue to work to settle “ongoing financial concerns related to the case” (via The New York Times) for an interim period but the conservatorship is “effective today…thereby terminated,” according to Judge Penny. There were cheers outside the court in Los Angeles as supporters became aware of the judge’s decision, which was made following a 30 minute hearing. Spears will now have a say in controlling her own finances and has the freedom to make her own medical and personal decisions for the first time since 2008. Spear’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart is still pushing for Spear’s father Jamie, and the estate’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to be investigated for financial mismanagement. Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 22:23 1636755349 Breaking: Britney’s conservatorship has officially ended Britney’s conservatorship is officially over. Judge Brenda Penny has freed Spears from her longstanding conservatorship that’s lasted for 13 years. More to follow… Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 22:15 1636754841 Famous fans of Britney’s share support Famous fans of Britney Spears are also sharing their support for the musician as the result in her ongoing conservatorship case is eagerly awaited. Jameela Jamil tweeted: “Playing Britney All Day today. #FreeBritney” while Jedward are outside the court in LA with the #FreeBritney fans. Earlier in the day, the pair sang a mash up of “Scream and Shout” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with altered lyrics urging the court to “Free Britney”. Courtney Love also shared her empathy with Spears, recalling her own past lawsuits and how they made her feel. “Lawyers speaking of me publicly with such contempt, lying with such audacity, each suit designed to enrich them and strip me of any credibility, reputation, agency,” she wrote. You can see some of the support Britney’s received here: Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 22:07 1636754244 Fans outside the court face an anxious wait Britney’s fans are gathered in large numbers outside the court house now with all waiting for news on whether her 13 year long conservatorship will finally come to an end today. Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, arrived at court just before the hearing was set to begin at 1:30 PT. Spears was not in attendance with her lawyer. The hearing is closed, meaning no reports will emerge until after the judge has ruled. There are also reports that the court is monitoring social media use to ensure nobody tweets from inside the court room. Until the result comes through, fans are nervously waiting for news outside the court. Fans have reportedly already planned a “Freedom Party” in West Hollywood later this evening if the verdict goes Britney’s way. You can see some of the scenes from outside the court here: Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:57 1636753399 The hearing is now underway The hearing has now begun at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles with Judge Brenda Penny presiding over matters. The hearing is closed, with reports that nobody is allowed out of the court room while the hearing is ongoing. We will share updates as soon as they arrive from the court. Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:43 1636752214 Britney Spears’ lawyer has arrived at court Britney Spear’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart has just arrived at court ahead of the hearing which is set to begin shorty. He waved to fans of the #FreeBritney movement ahead of walking into the court house. Britney Spears didn’t appear to be with him, suggesting she won’t be in attendance as many had wondered prior to the hearing. You can see footage of the moment here: At the last hearing in September Rosengart praised the #freeBritney movement and their role in helping to bring Jamie Spears’ role in the conservatorship to a suspension. He said outside of court: “It’s been a lot of hard work, it’s been intense. I’m proud, Britney’s proud,” he said. “I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental. To the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well.” Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:23 1636751791 A #FreeBritney Christmas tree has popped up outside the court house Outside the court house, fans are gathering now in large numbers. On the road outside the court house, a huge “Free Britney” sign has been written in pink chalk, while other fans have adorned a pink Christmas tree with #FreeBritney ribbons in the hope Christmas will come early for Spears today with the end of the controversial conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years. Alongside a post of a large decorated Christmas tree, Spears wrote in October: “I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year…because why not?!” Spears wrote. “I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea…and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past…so I might have to do things a little differently from now on.” Now, fans have seemingly put up a #FreeBritney Christmas tree in her honour. You can see some of the images from outside the court house in LA here: Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:16 1636751185 Court updates The hearing begins in less than 30 minutes now. Anyone else feeling nervous? We’ll be bringing you updates from the hearing as soon as they arrive. For now, you can watch a live stream of events from outside the court house in LA here: Watch live outside LA court as Britney Spears’ conservatorship is decided Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:06 1636750801 Jedward are at court in support of Britney Spears Jedward are at the court house in LA in support of Britney Spears. The twins shared a video urging the court to “free Britney now” while singing a medley – you can watch it below: Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 21:00 1636750416 The question of a psychological assessment When Britney Spears first asked to be released from her conservatorship back in June, she said to the judge: “I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated.” Traditionally, judges rely on psychological assessments when deciding on whether to end a conservatorship, to see if a conservatee has regained what is deemed as their “capacity” to live and work independently once more. In most cases, a psychologist completes a report and after their evaluations, the report is sent to the judge overseeing the case – here, that would be Judge Brenda Penny. The issue with Spears is controversial, however, considering that while under the conservatorship, she still continued to perform extensively, earning millions in the process as a global celebrity figure. Since the first hearing in June, Spears has been firm in her belief that no psychological assessment should take place. “I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated,” Spears told the court in June, adding, “I’ve done more than enough.” According to The New York Times, there is no public record of Judge Penny calling for a psychological assessment of Spears in this case as yet. The New York Times also note that Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said of a recent filing that “lawyers for Spears’s father, James Spears, had stated ‘no less than three times that no mental or psychological evaluation is required under the Probate Code,’ to which Mr. Rosengart added: ‘Ms Spears fervently agrees.’” We will discover later on whether one has been carried out or whether, as per Spears’ wishes, the court agrees that she’s “done more than enough” already. Elizabeth Aubrey 12 November 2021 20:53

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Britney Spears news - live: conservatorship over singer formally ended after 13 years