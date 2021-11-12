Britney Spears news live: Conservatorship could end today as singer dons #FreeBritney T-shirt

Britney Spears wears ‘#FreeBritney’ t-shirt ahead of court hearing

Britney Spears sported a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing which may end her conservatorship.

The singer appears in court later today (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years, after her father Jamie Spears asked for its “immediate termination”.

In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney is seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned on it.

Beneath, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”

It is not clear whether Ms Spears, 39, will take part in the hearing. Fans who have demanded her release from the conservatorship will be outside the courthouse in significant numbers.

Judge Brenda Penny made no finding of wrongdoing against James Spears, saying only that the “toxic environment” made the move necessary. “The current situation is untenable,” the judge added.

Show latest update 1636709110 Singer #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of conservatorship court hearing “#FreeBritney” is the name of the fan movement which has called for the end of Spears’s legal guardianship, which she was placed under following her public breakdown in 2008. The hashtag was first used by a fansite in 2009. More details on the singer’s wearing of a #FreeBritney T-shirt below from my colleague Isobel Lewis: Matt Mathers 12 November 2021 09:25 1636708986 Full report: Pop star’s nightmare may end later today Britney Spears independence day may finally have arrived. At a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years. Full report: Matt Mathers 12 November 2021 09:23 1636708829 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling Britney Spears news. The singer’s conservatorship could end today at a court hearing. Matt Mathers 12 November 2021 09:20

