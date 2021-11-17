Britney Spears hints she is doing a tell-all Oprah interview

Britney Spears has hinted that she could be doing a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey following the termination of her conservatorship.

The singer had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances legally controlled by a conservator, because of a petition filed by her father, Jamie, in 2008.

He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

On Friday (12 November), a judge ruled that the singer be given back full control of her personal and financial affairs for the first time since 2008. The news caused her fans to celebrate around the world.

In a new Instagram post, Spears captioned a two-minute-long video with the words: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on Oprah.” Winfrey, who was tagged in the post, has not yet responded.

Recent stars who have taken part in candid, wide-ranging interviews with Winfrey include Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Elliot Page and Adele.

In the video, Spears announced that she plans to advocate for people with “real disabilities and illnesses” that have been adversely impacted by the conservatorship system.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” she said.

She added she is most excited for “the little things” that make “such a huge difference”, such as being able to drive her own car and using a bank card to withdraw cash.

“I’m grateful for that. It’s nice, it’s really nice,” she continued. “But I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life when I was a child. That’s why I got out of my house and worked for 20 years. And I worked my ass off.”

In the caption for the video, Spears also called out her parents. She wrote: “Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralising and degrading !!!!”

