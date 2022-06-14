Britney Spears granted restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander

Britney Spears has obtained a three-year restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander, after he crashed the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears, was her first husband. The former couple were married for less than three days in 2004 before getting the marriage annulled.

He was streaming live on Instagram when he approached Spears’s house in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 June, and entered a mostly empty but decorated room during the livestream.

After telling security Spears had invited him, he reportedly said he was going to crash the wedding. A “physical struggle” was reported to have taken place.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Police officers responding to the scene arrested him for trespassing, vandalism and battery. Alexander appeared at a Ventura County court on Monday (13 June) for his arraignment.

In addition to granting Spears’ request for a restraining order – under which Alexander is not allowed to contacther her in any way for a period of three years – a judge also handed Alexander a felony stalking charge at the arraignment.

(Getty Images, Jason Alexander/Instagram)

His bail was set at $100,000 and Alexander was ordered to surrender any firearms he may have in his possession.

In an interview with TMZ, Spears’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart thanked the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney for taking the matter “very, very seriously”, adding that he was “outraged by what happened”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Asghari and Britney obtained an emergency protective order in court against him the day after the wedding, Rosengart said.

Spears met Asghari in 2016 on the set of the video for her song “Slumber Party.”

Their wedding came nine months after Spears and Asghari were engaged, and nearly seven months after Spears won her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life and affairs for over a decade.

Spears posted photographs from her wedding, which was attended by celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, on Instagram.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!” Spears said in the posts along with a picture of her and Asghari from the wedding. “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!!”

Before her wedding to Asghari, Spears was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007.

They have two sons – Sean and Jayden – together.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Britney Spears granted restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander