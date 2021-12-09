Britney Spears granted power to sign estate documents as ‘free, independent woman’

Britney Spears has won the right to sign financial paperwork and manage her $50m (£37.8m) estate amid ongoing legal proceedings in the conservatorship case.

On Wednesday (8 December), Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears could execute her own estate documents – giving the pop star the freedom to manage her finances for the first time since 2008 when she was placed under a conservatorship presided over by her father Jamie Spears.

Despite being freed from the conservatorship, Spears’s legal team – led by Matthew Rosengart – alleged her father “planted a term” in her estate-planning documents that meant the singer had to seek a judge’s approval for any changes, keeping her “tethered to the court”, according to a Rolling Stone report.

During the Wednesday hearing, Rosengart argued: “Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship, should be able to execute documents herself.”

The Independent has reached out to the lawyer for a comment.

Judge Penny terminated the legal conservatorship arrangement, which has controlled the “Toxic” singer’s personal and professional life for over a decade, last month.

Now, lawyers for Spears, her father, her accountant John Zable and former management company Tri Star are appearing in hearings to work out a mutually agreed upon way forward for all those involved in the bitter conservatorship battle.

Judge Penny also granted a motion sealing documents related to Spears’s new estate plans at the hearing on Wednesday afternoon. These documents will be reviewed at the next hearing in the matter, on 19 January 2022.

Rolling Stone reported that Zable’s attorney Justin Gold argued no one other than his client, Spears and the court “has any right to see what Ms Spears’ estate plan will be because it’s her private estate plan.”

When Jamie’s lawyer asked for his client to have access to Spears’s estate planning documents, Gold countered that “in a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan” to anyone else, Variety reported.

Britney Spears performs in concert in 2003, five years before she was placed under a conservatorship (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Judge Penny also ordered that all parties stop their “back-and-forth” bickering and submit the joint order formalising the end of the conservatorship for her to sign ahead of the January hearing, according to the Rolling Stone report.

Attorneys for Jamie and Tri Star said that while they do not object to sealing the singer’s estate planning documents right now, they might move court to unseal them at a later time.

Addressing reporters outside the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse after the brief hearing, Rosengart said the ruling meant his client now “has the capacity to do whatever she wants” with respect to planning her estate as a “free, independent woman”.

Spears’s father asked that the singer be placed under his conservatorship, or guardianship, 13 years ago. This was around the time Spears became a mother and began to have very public mental health struggles.

These were exacerbated by Hollywood’s aggressive and invasive paparazzi culture, as hordes of photographers tracked the singer and photographed her without her permission.

Appearing before Judge Penny in June this year, Spears formally requested the conservatorship be terminated with immediate effect in an impassioned 23-minute speech.

In her emotional testimony, Spears alleged she had been compelled to take medication against her will, kept from having an intrauterine device for birth control removed and was required to undertake performances when she didn’t want to.

Spears also said she had been denied the right to get married or have another child, but she has since gotten engaged to her long-time boyfriendSam Asghari.

