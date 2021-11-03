Britney Spears’ father Jamie files request to end conservatorship immediately

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has requested the “immediate termination” of her daughter’s conservatorship.

According to new court documents, the singer’s father believes that “Britney’s recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires”, Fox News reports.

Therefore, “Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing,” his attorney Alex Weingarten wrote.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her,” the attorney wrote further. “For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

In dramatic court testimony delivered in June this year, Spears made a series of claims including that she was unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father.

The claims included having to take medication against her will, being denied access to her finances, being forced to perform and suffering punishment if she opted out of performing.

Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship on 30 September.

Last month, Britney said that once her conservatorship ends, she will be seeking “justice” against those who harmed her.

