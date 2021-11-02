Britney Spears fans left puzzled over singer’s bloodied costume and lengthy Halloween post

Britney Spears has left her fans confused following a post she shared on Halloween.

On Monday (1 November), the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in costume as a murder victim. In the photo, Spears is seen bloodied and handcuffed on the floor.

The caption appeared to tell the backstory behind the costume, reading: “5:45… she arrived… the doorman said she came home alone!!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink… took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbour… it remains a mystery.”

She added: “Who would do such a thing??? She had a wonderful family of course and they were nowhere nearby !!!!”

The 39-year-old has spoken out against her family in the context of her conservatorship. Last month, the singer posted to Instagram, stating: “This message is to my family… for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know!!!”

In yesterday’s (1 November) Halloween post, Spears added that her costume was “pretty lame” but “if interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality???”.

The “Lucky” singer posed several questions including: “IS EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put … just a play ??? One might do it better but who on Earth would do one bad ???”

She added that her imagined murder victim also “broke her leg too”.

She then encouraged Americans to “stay classy” and “don’t do anything I wouldn’t do”, adding: “I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe!!!”

The Grammy Award-winner went on to directly call out her parents for not allowing her to drive a car under her conservatorship.

“It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now ???” wrote Spears.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The pop star signed off by asking fans “what are we watching tonight on TV???”, adding that the Netflix series Locke and Key is “pretty good”.

Fans were apparently taken aback by the post, taking to the comments to express their confusion.

“I’m sorry what,” wrote one user, while another added: “Huh???”

“Trying to work out what I’m reading but ily [I love you],” said someone else.

A fourth person commented: “Girl what are you talking about?” with another writing: “Yes queen give us CONFUSION.”

