Britney Spears fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, react to singer’s pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears fans are reacting to the singer’s pregnancy announcement.

On Monday (11 April), the 40-year-old music star revealed she’s expecting a child with her partner Sam Asghari on Instagram.

The “Toxic” singer wrote that she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight following the pair’s recent vacation to Hawaii.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears wrote, adding that Asghari, who she referred to as her husband after they recently secretly married, suggested she was “food pregnant”.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she confirmed.

Spears, who has two children, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, added: “It’s growing!!! If two are in there … I might just lose it.”

Soon after the announcement, many fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, shared their reactions on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “BRITNEY SPEARS IS PREGNANT AND I AM SO LIVING FOR HER HAPPINESS.”

Another person added: “It’s so crazy how Britney Spears is living out her full happy ending. She became a free woman, is seeing her sons, got away from her toxic family, is getting married, is officially pregnant, and has full control over her life and career! Honestly, I just love that all for her.”

Paris Hilton wrote: “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!

“Britney Spears being able to get pregnant again after having that right taken away from her for over a decade is really really awesome,” another fan wrote.

“I can’t believe @britneyspears is pregnant!! I’m so happy for her and Sam. They deserve this. I wish them so much joy during this wonderful experience they will both be sharing,” another person added.

Spears revealed that she suffered perinatal depression when she was previously pregnant. She wrote: “I have to say it is absolutely horrible.”

However, she did note that society has changed and that it is now more common for women to talk about their struggles with perinatal depression.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” Spears wrote. “But now women talk about it every day … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

The singer concluded the post by telling her followers and fans that she plans to do yoga every day during her pregnancy.

Spears’ pregnancy announcement comes after she recently hinted at the possibility of having more children in a post shared on Instagram last month, in which she posed topless in the sea with the caption: “Planning on having babies in Polynesia.”

The post came after Spears alleged in a Los Angeles court hearing that she was not allowed to remove her IUD implant birth control device during her 13-year conservatorship, despite wanting to have more children.

