Britney Spears: Donatella Versace and other celeb supporters celebrate pop star’s ‘freedom’

Britney Spears’s conservatorship is officially over, and her fans and friends are celebrating online.

Earlier today (12 November), Judge Brenda Penny freed Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled her life for the last 13 years at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari prior to the official decision, Spears was seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned across it. Beneath that slogan, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”

After news of the judge’s decision broke, many fans and celebrity friends took to social media to celebrate.

On Instagram, fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote: “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!”

Pop star Cyndi Lauper tweeted simply: “Congrats @britneyspears!”

Among the Spears fans waiting outside the LA courthouse were Irish pop duo Jedward. They posted a video of themselves celebrating the verdict in a shower of pink confetti:

Spears, 39, was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely, and all parties in the case will meet at a future date to resolve any remaining financial issues in the case.

Court papers in the case have estimated her personal fortune at around $60m. Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge that a “safety net” would be put in place for the star’s personal and financial care.

“As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate,” Mr Rosengart said outside the courthouse. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears.”

