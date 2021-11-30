Britney Spears celebrates being on the ‘right medication’ after conservatorship ends

Britney Spears is celebrating being on the “right medication” at last.

The singer has been posting recently about life outside of the conservatorship that has ruled over her life for the past 13 years.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Spears wrote: “That beautiful… nice… and warm f***ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks !!!”

She added: “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray…. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE… thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people… good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”

Spears had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances legally controlled by a conservator, because of a petition filed by her father, Jamie, in 2008.

He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

The artist has claimed she was forced to take lithium against her will at one point during the conservatorship. She additionally claimed that six different nurses visited her home to monitor her and ensure she took the medicine for a month. She alleged that she wasn’t permitted to go anywhere during that period.

Lithium is a type of medication that is used as a mood stabiliser, according to the NHS.

It is used in the treatment of disorders such as mania, depression and bipolar. The medication can also be used to prevent self-harming or aggressive behaviours.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that the singer be given back full control of her personal and financial affairs for the first time since 2008. The news caused her fans to celebrate around the world.

