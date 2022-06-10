Britney Spears and Sam Ashari tied the knot on 9 June at their home in Los Angeles, after a nine-month engagement.

Despite Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, attempting to crash the wedding, the fun wasn’t stopped. And the star-studded guest list included everyone from Paris Hilton and Madonna to Drew Barrymore.

For the big day, Donatella Versace designed a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown for Spears to wear, which featured a leg-revealing slit, as well as a classic veil.

As you’d expect, her make-up was flawless. The queen of pop enlisted the help of Charlotte Tilbury, whose niece, Sofia, was there with her on the day to create a natural glowy finish.

In an Instagram post shared by the make-up artist, it was revealed that the aim was to create a bridal beauty look that was timeless and worked to enhance Britney’s natural beauty. And naturally, it was all things soft smokey eyes and peachy, glowing cheeks.

Do you want to know exactly what make-up products were used for the big day? Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and found them all so that you can recreate the entire look. You can thank us later.

Read more:

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Britney Spears’ bridal beauty look was flawless – here’s the exact Charlotte Tilbury products she used