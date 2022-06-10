Britney Spears’ bridal beauty look was flawless – here’s the exact Charlotte Tilbury products she used

Britney Spears and Sam Ashari tied the knot on 9 June at their home in Los Angeles, after a nine-month engagement.
Despite Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, attempting to crash the wedding, the fun wasn’t stopped. And the star-studded guest list included everyone from Paris Hilton and Madonna to Drew Barrymore.
For the big day, Donatella Versace designed a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown for Spears to wear, which featured a leg-revealing slit, as well as a classic veil.
As you’d expect, her make-up was flawless. The queen of pop enlisted the help of Charlotte Tilbury, whose niece, Sofia, was there with her on the day to create a natural glowy finish.
In an Instagram post shared by the make-up artist, it was revealed that the aim was to create a bridal beauty look that was timeless and worked to enhance Britney’s natural beauty. And naturally, it was all things soft smokey eyes and peachy, glowing cheeks.
Do you want to know exactly what make-up products were used for the big day? Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and found them all so that you can recreate the entire look. You can thank us later.
For foundation: Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation
When it comes to foundation, there are few better brands to look to than Charlotte Tilbury, so it’s no surprise that this one was used for Britney’s bridal beauty look.
This one received high praise in our review, with our writer noting that it provides a “radiant, your-skin-but-better finish”, yet still has plenty of coverage. It has a “bouncy, buildable formula that leaves the skin looking fresh and supple”, they added.
For highlighter: Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand in peachgasm
Having become a TikTok sensation when it first launched, Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty light wand in peachgasm is a sell-out success. It’s a highlight blush that promises to add a hint of peach to your cheeks.
While we’ve not tested this exact shade, when we reviewed it in pillow talk, our tester said: “As far as liquid highlight goes, this formula is impressive”. So clearly it’s a great option for adding a little extra glow.
For blush: Charlotte Tilbury cheek to chic in pillow talk
When it came to blusher, Sofia Tilbury opted for cheek to chic, which featured in our review of the best blushes for dark skin tones. “The beautifully rich shades provide an added depth which makes cheekbones appear sculpted”, noted our writer. The product offers a “buildable glow”. A great one to know for any future brides who want to look particularly radiant.
For setting spray: Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray
Of course, the key to ensuring the longevity of Britney’s bridal look was this setting spray, which incidentally took the top spot in our guide to the best, so you can trust it’s a worthy investment.
It has a subtle scent that is “fresh and not overpowering”, while “the fine mist dries down nearly instantly, blending and setting your make-up seamlessly without making the skin look flat”, praised our writer. The formula also “oozes skin-loving ingredients including green tea and aloe vera, meaning it can be used as a primer as well as a fixing spray”.
For bronzer: Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin sun-kissed glow bronzer
One of the most recent launches for Charlotte Tilbury, this bronzer made its debut at the Met Gala when the make-up artist created Blake Lively’s beauty look. And clearly the celebs love it because it was also used for Britney’s big day.
The bronzer is an extension of the brand’s “beautiful skin” line which debuted earlier this year with a skincare-focussed foundation formula. The complexion product went viral on TikTok and our deputy IndyBest editor, Ellie Fry, loved the glowy finish and skin-loving benefits when she reviewed it. So it’s safe to say we have high hopes for this new bronzer.
For eyes: Charlotte Tilbury super nudes easy eye palette
To create Britney’s “soft smokey eye”, this eyeshadow palette was used, which landed a spot in our review of the best mother-in-law gifts, with our IndyBest editor, Emma Henderson, noting that despite just having six different tones, “it’s been cleverly designed to create two looks, one for day-wear, and the other a more sultry look for the evening”. The good news is that the “shadows have been finely milled, and we found them super easy to glide on too, with little fallout”.
Sofia Tilbury used the palette alongside the brand’s eyes to mesmerise in oyster (£25, Charlottetilbury.com), which is a creamy formula that blends in seamlessly. Similarly, owing to Britney’s love for an eyeliner, Tilbury opted for the Hollywood exagger-eye liner duo (£23, Charlottetilbury.com) to create a subtle cat eye finish.
For brows: Charlotte Tilbury brow cheat in soft brow
For a natural-looking brow, Tilbury used a combination of products including the brand’s brow cheat, which our writer noted as being the “best way to add natural definition and achieve that laminated style by feigning extra hairs at the front of your brow”.
The brand’s brow fix (£22, Charlottetilbury.com) was also used, which was our IndyBest deputy editor’s favourite product when she reviewed Charlotte Tilbury’s eyebrow products. It felt “completely weightless” on application and “dries down without any stickiness or stiffness”.
For mascara: Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk push up lashes mascara
To finish off Britney’s smokey eyes, this mascara was used. It featured in our review of the best and our writer said that it “delivers on weightless volume, length and lift”, making it the “perfect all-rounder mascara”. You can expect “high-impact lashes with an intense black, glossy finish that holds all day”. And you can see it clearly achieves just that by looking at the pictures of the wedding.
For lips: Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution lipstick in pillow talk
Of course Charlotte Tilbury used this lipstick on Britney. It was a huge hit with our deputy editor, who noted that it “gives the your-lips-but-better effect only with a deeper hue; a just-kissed nude that will compliment everyone”.
Alongside the lipstick, Tilbury used lip cheat in pillow talk (£19, Selfridges.com), which is a creamy liner that our tester found to have a “soft formula that makes light work of mapping out the shape of your lips”. The medium shade is a close colour to the matching lipstick, making it a great duo.
For lipgloss: Charlotte Tilbury collagen lip bath in pillow talk
To lock everything in place, Tilbury used this lipstick-gloss hybrid. We’ve reviewed this product too. According to our writer, it’s “packed full of hydrating ingredients such as coconut oil, vitamin A and marine collagen”, and “it feels nourishing on the lips without the annoying stickiness often found in glosses”. As for application, the “heart-shaped wand helps you catch the curves of your pout and the peppermint oil included is refreshingly tingly”.
